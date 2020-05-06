Athens Chamber postpones event with Jack Nicklaus

Golf fans will have to wait another few months for their chance to see The Golden Bear in person.

The Athens Chamber of Commerce announced in a Facebook post Wednesday it has pushed its benefit dinner with Jack Nicklaus to mid-October.

While 'An Evening with Jack Nicklaus' was originally scheduled for June 27th, the new date lines up with another event that Nicklaus saw a lot of success in over the years.

"This date will be one month before the Masters and should be a wonderful event," the Chamber Facebook post read.

Nicklaus is one of only five golfers who have won all four of golf's modern majors, an achievement often referred to as the 'career grand slam'. He is just the fourth person in history - and the first athlete - to be honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom (2005), the Congressional Gold Medal (2015) and the Lincoln Medal (2018).

Dinner and program-only tickets are still available, as are a limited number of tables and VIP tickets. To purchase tickets, call the Chamber at (423) 745-0334 or order online here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.