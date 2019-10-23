Bellarmine athletes secretly recorded in video posted to porn site

An investigation is underway after female student-athletes at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky., were secretly recorded in an out-of-state locker room. The video was then uploaded to a popular pornographic website.

The videos posted online showed five different women's athletic teams in the locker room at Limestone College in South Carolina, according to CBS-affiliate WLKY.

Police said the women can be seen showering and changing clothes in all the videos. According to reports, the incident happened between September 2012 and October 2013.

Representatives for Bellarmine University said an investigation is underway into the incident.

Bellarmine University president, Dr. Susan M. Donovan said the incident involved former student-athletes in an email sent to the university community.

“I am deeply troubled that student-athletes, while traveling as representatives of our university, were subjected to this criminal violation of their privacy,” Donovan said. “We are currently conducting a comprehensive review around the safety and privacy of locker rooms used by our student-athletes, to see what additional protections we can provide.”

The videos were reportedly recorded from a sink in the men's locker room, according to police. The videos have since been taken down.

Police said the person who planted the camera is not believed to be a Limestone student. Police also said it is unclear what other universities were involved.

