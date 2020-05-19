Some local school systems letting student athletes train next week

Some high school systems are starting to allow their student-athletes back for training.

Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said they are allowing "summer athletic activities for all sports to be allowed to start on May 26, 2020."

He says they should be following public health recommendations during the respective phases, including social distancing. TSSAA is recommending that member schools follow state, local and CDC guidelines as well. The TSSAA dead period will remain in place from June 22 to July 5.

The Lenoir City High School's Athletic Department made the announcement on Twitter, saying students could start practicing and training beginning May 26.

Players/Parents.. The following forms can be found on the Lenoir City High School Athletic Director’s webpage. The COVID-19 waiver must be signed upon the student/athletes return to summer practice. We will have hard copies available on Tuesday May 26th. pic.twitter.com/RI4scLRxt4 — LCHS Athletic Dept (@LC_AthleticDept) May 19, 2020

The high school said that they would be implementing guidelines for practice to resume, including:

- Coaches will have a sign-in sheet for temperature checks

- Masks for student-athlete use

- Athletes must be six feet apart

- Groups of 10 or more not allowed in indoor spaces

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.