Atlanta airport begins screening for new coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Atlanta-Hartsfield International Airport to a growing list of U.S. airports implementing public health entry screenings as a new coronavirus from China has spread to the U.S.

The Atlanta airport will join three other U.S. airports that are screening passengers including; San Francisco International; New York (JFK); Los Angeles International (LAX) and Chicago/O'Hare International Airport.

The CDC announced the entry screening Tuesday when officials revealed the first U.S. case of the virus.

The first U.S. case was found in a U.S. resident who had recently returned from a trip to China. Health officials said the man returned to Seattle after traveling in the Wuhan area of China where the outbreak began.

Officials said the man is in his 30s and is in good condition at a local hospital. The CDC reported the man is not considered a threat to the medical staff or the public.

CDC officials said the coronavirus includes diseases like severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). Chinese officials said the disease had spread at least once from human-to-human contact.

Medical officials believe the virus is spread through breathing droplets within close contact of an infected person, similar to how influenza spreads.

