Attacker 'neutralized' after stabbing four people in a Paris suburb, police say

An attacker who stabbed a number of people in a park in a Parisian suburb has been "neutralized," the French Police Prefecture said.

Four people were injured Friday in the stabbing attack in Villejuif, a commune south of Paris, according to Loïc Travers, the Secretary of the National Police Alliance for the Ile-de-France region.

Speaking to French news channel BFM TV, Travers said the attack took place around 2 p.m. local time.

While Travers said the male attacker has been "neutralized", the Police Prefecture advised the public to avoid the Parc des Hautes-Bruyères area.

