Attempted armed robbery foiled after Kentucky man pulls gun

The Franklin Police Department is asking the public's help identifying two suspects who attempted an armed robbery Wednesday at Bluegrass Cellular on Nashville Road in Franklin.

Police say the person in the "Scream" mask wearing an ASAP FERG hoodie pointed a handgun at the store owner, but both men were chased from the store by the owner who pulled his own firearm.

The suspects fled south on Nashville Road.

Anyone with information about the two suspects is asked to contact Detective Scott at 270-586-7167 or contact South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 270-781-CLUE.

