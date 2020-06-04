Attempted carjacking suspect arrested after incident on Callahan Drive; KPD searching for victim

One man was arrested after Knoxville police accused him of attempting to carjack a driver on Callahan Drive Thursday morning.

According to a release, officers approached three suspicious individuals outside the parking lot of the UPS facility on Callahan Drive around 10:30 a.m. One of them reportedly tried to escape by approaching a gold sedan and attempting to remove the driver.

Police said the driver was able to fight the suspect off before leaving the scene.

The suspect, identified as Jimmy Smith, 39, then reportedly jumped onto the back of a moving pickup truck. The driver of the truck returned to officers and Smith was taken into custody.

Smith was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries. KPD said charges of evading arrest and violation of probation are pending against him.

Officers said they were unable to identify the victim of the attempted carjacking. They asked the driver to come forward so they can ensure their well-being and potentially file additional charges against the suspect.

