Attempted-murder suspect from Los Angeles County arrested in Knoxville

A spokesperson with The Knoxville Police Department says 22-year-old Markess Coleman was arrested on Gunnison Way Saturday.

Los Angeles County officials were looking for Coleman as he's a suspect in an attempted-murder case. The Organized Crime Unit had a search warrant for Coleman's possible location in west Knoxville.

Officials say Coleman was at a home where they found three handguns, one assault rifle and a quarter kilo of white powdery substance believed to be cocaine and/or fentanyl.

Coleman was booked into the Knox County Detention Center Facility waiting to be sent to Los Angeles County.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

