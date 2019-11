The NCAA has ruled James Wiseman ineligible to play for the University of Memphis, CBS affiliate WREG reported.

Attorney Leslie Ballin said the NCAA made the decision because head coach Penny Hardaway helped Wiseman move from Nashville to Memphis. Hardaway is considered a booster by the NCAA.

Ballin said he was filing a lawsuit against the NCAA and the university, WREG reported.

