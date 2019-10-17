Attractions offers new ways to see fall leaves

Cool nights and warm days, that's the ingredient for the fall colors to pop in the mountains. After a few nights, yellows – oranges and reds are trying to shine through the Smokies.

This year there are some new unique ways to see the mountains color.

Pink Jeep Tours has launched a new way to travel to Gatlinburg and see the mountains from a VIP experience at the Gatlinburg Sky Bridge.

Tom McCabe says this past few days the colors have started to pop out.

"You've got your colors changing now, you've got your yellows, your reds, your oranges, what better way to see these fall colors when you add the color pink into it," said McCabe. "You've got a guide who goes through training they know about the area they know about the pioneers, the flora and the fauna. So you're learning something you know."

At Ober Gatlinburg, Kate Barido says one of the best ways to see the leaves is fly over in the areal tram.

"Just starting to see the changes of the leaves up on Mt. Harrison so some of the reds are peaking out, some of the oranges, I suspect despite the lack of moisture we could have some good colors this fall," said Barido.

Michele Canney says fall colors are up close and personal at Anakeesta.

"If you wanna immerse yourself in the forest here at Anakeesta, walk the tree top Skywalk and get that up close and person change in color of the leaves. So enjoy them at a distance or go ahead and walk the tree top," said Canney.

The highest elevations have the best color, but with the warm days and cool nights settling in, we expect to see color flowing down the hill side soon.

