Aubrey's opens new restaurant in Sevierville

A restaurant based in Knoxville has expanded to Sevierville.

The owner said he’s wanted to be in Sevier County for a while, and finally found that perfect location. Aubrey’s has opened a neighborhood restaurant right at Dolly Parton Parkway and Veterans Boulevard.

The company said they plan to offer “real comfort, real fast and real good” to the locals of Sevierville. This brings 100 new jobs to Sevier County.

They quietly opened on Monday, but word quickly got out.

“We’re a locally owned restaurant out of Knoxville, we love getting involved in the local community. We’ve been wanting to come Sevierville for a long time and we’re excited to finally be here,” said Robert Christensen, Aubrey’s Manager. “We’ve been busy throughout the week. We saw on Monday when our doors opened, a slow trickle in, and once people realized we were open we’ve been busy ever since. It’s been great!”

The Sevierville restaurant became the 14th Aubrey’s location to open in East Tennessee.

