Australian zoo welcomes first koala joey since thousands died during bushfires, names it Ash

SOMERSBY, Australia (Gray News) – The Australian Reptile Park is celebrating a symbolic new arrival following the nation’s devastating bushfires.

Australian wildlife park celebrates the birth of its first koala since the devastating bushfires in New South Wales. (Source: Facebook/Australian Reptile Park)

“Our very first koala of the season has popped out of Mum’s pouch to say hello!” the zoo’s Facebook page said.

“Keepers have decided to name her Ash! Ash is … a sign of hope for the future of Australia’s native wildlife.”

The joey was born in January, but koala babies typically don’t poke their heads out until they’re 5 or 6 months old.

Australia’s bushfires took a devastating toll on the nation’s wildlife.

The World Wildlife Fund in Australia has estimated that up to 1.25 billion animals may have been killed directly or indirectly from fires that have scorched Australia.

In January, koala rescuer Margaret Hearle said at least 25,000 of the marsupials died in a wildfire on Kangaroo Island.

