Austria making grocery shoppers wear masks

Austria's chancellor announced Monday that it will be "compulsory" to wear face masks in supermarkets amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS News reported that Chancellor Sebastian Kurz held a news conference Monday and unveiled a new policy for coronavirus public health measures.

Kurz said supermarkets will distribute masks outside of stores and it will be mandatory to wear them inside.

"These masks are handed out in front of supermarkets," Kurz said, according to Reuters. "It will be compulsory to wear in supermarkets." He added that the goal was for people to wear them elsewhere in public, as well.

CBS reported that the masks are below medical grade.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins, Austria has had more than 9,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 108 deaths — not nearly as many as other nearby European countries like Spain, Germany, Switzerland or France.

"I am fully aware that masks are alien to our culture," he said. "This will require a big adjustment."

