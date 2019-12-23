Authorities arrest Tenn. man for crashing stolen semi-truck into home

A Tennessee man was arrested Sunday evening after a semi-truck was crashed into a home.

According to authorities, Michael R. Bowers, 30, of Dresden, Tenn. was charged with felony theft of property, felony vandalism, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, criminal trespass and duty upon striking fixtures.

Martin Police Department received a call to the 400 block of Olney Street early Saturday morning and told a semi-truck had struck a home.

When deputies arrived, officer Nick Combs learned that a semi-truck had been driven into a portion of the home and that the driver had fled the scene on foot.

According to police, there was extensive damage to the truck and residence.

Deputies learned the truck was stolen from a lot at Turner Grain on Lindell Street and belonged to Freeman Farms from Martin, Tenn.

Police said an investigation showed that the incident happened after a domestic dispute between the resident of the home and Bowers.

The investigation regarding this incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via KFVS. All rights reserved.