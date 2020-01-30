Authorities find longest Southwest border smuggling tunnel

U.S. authorities have announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever found on the Southwest border.

The longest smuggling tunnel ever found on the Southwest border was discovered, authorities said. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection/CNN)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday the tunnel stretches more than three-quarters of a mile from a small warehouse in Tijuana, Mexico, into the San Diego area.

It features an extensive rail/cart system, forced air ventilation, high voltage electrical cables and panels, an elevator at the tunnel entrance, and a complex drainage system.

The tunnel extends a total of 4,309 feet. The next longest tunnel in the U.S. was discovered in San Diego in 2014. It was 2,966 feet.

The recent discovery did not lead to any arrests or seizures.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.