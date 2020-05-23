Authorities searching for missing Loudon County woman

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing Loudon County woman.

Geraldine L. Cadwalader, 67, of Tellico Village went missing Friday morning around 10:30 am.

Cadwalader is a white female with blondish-white hair. She is five feet eleven inches and weighs around 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green tee shirt and a dark long sleeve zip-up hoodie, according to the sheriff's office.

LCSO said there is Ring Video footage of the 67-year-old woman leaving her residence Friday morning in her 2008 Mercury Milan. Authorities reported that when they began an area search for Cadwalader, patrol deputies located the missing vehicle a short distance from her home with no signs of her.

LCSO, assisted by Tellico Village Fire, Loudon County EMA, TWRA and THP Aviation, conducted an extensive search of the area for several hours late into the evening.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Cadwalader, please call the Loudon County E-911 Center at (865) 458-9081 or LCSO detectives at (865) 986-7823.

