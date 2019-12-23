Authorities say man used eye-drop medication to kill wife

Authorities in North Carolina say a man who worked as a paramedic used eye drops to kill his wife for life insurance money.

News outlets report that Joshua Lee Hunsucker is facing charges of first-degree murder. Prosecutors said at a preliminary hearing that eye drops can cause heart failure when ingested in large quantities.

State officials say Stacy Robinson Hunsucker died in 2018. Her death was tied to a $250,000 insurance payout. Joshua Hunsucker wouldn't allow his wife to get an autopsy. But North Carolina Insurance Department officials said they tested vials of Stacy Hunsucker’s blood that had been stored for organ donation.

