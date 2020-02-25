Authorities search for red mustang impersonating officer in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for a man in a vehicle who is reportedly impersonating an officer and using a blue light to pull drivers over.

The vehicle is described as a red mustang with silver racing stripes. The driver is described as a white male about 6 feet tall wearing dark clothing and a ball cap. The vehicle may have a Sevier County tag with number BWW-049.

According to the sheriff's office, drivers should not pull over for anyone in isolated areas. They say you should drive to a public place. If you aren't sure if the person is a legitimate officer, call 911. Officials can confirm or deny whether a real officer is attempting to pull you over.

Chief Deputy Ronny Coleman said surrounding counties are also searching for the vehicle. Investigators have not determined the suspect's motive for pulling drivers over.

Coleman says the incidents are happening mostly on back roads and in rural areas.

Anyone who sees the suspicious vehicle should contact Jefferson County central dispatch immediately by calling 865-475-3482.

