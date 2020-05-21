Tenn. authorities search home where 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels disappeared

Authorities are searching Joe Clyde Daniels' home and surrounding areas in Dickson, according to Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF.

Joe Clyde Daniels, a 5-year-old autistic boy, disappeared from the family's Dickson County home nearly two years ago. He is assumed to be dead but no remains have ever been found. His father is charged with homicide and his mother is charged with aggravated child neglect.

In February 2020, Joe Clyde Daniels' mother, Krystal Daniels said she was pressured to say certain things during her 2018 testimony.

In 2018, Krystal Daniels told officials she found her husband, Joseph Daniels, standing with fists clenched over a motionless Joe Clyde. "She said Joseph Daniels did take a swing at her. He didn't hit her and told her that if she told anybody that he would kill her," according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

"There's, you know, there's such a thing as false confession and, I mean... I, you know, I regret every bit of what I said," Krystal told WTVF in February.

Krystal and Joseph Daniels are scheduled to stand trial in August. Both remain locked up on one-million-dollars bond each.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

