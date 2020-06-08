Clinton auto jobs in high demand following pandemic layoffs

Job openings are available now in Clinton's hub of plants that make parts for the automotive industry. After several weeks of layoffs, shutdowns and adjustments, the industry is seeing a higher demand.

April Sutherland hires workers for several plants though Resource MFG.

"Well, the automotive industry is coming up and running, and it's coming faster than they can anticipate. So we've got tons of openings right now from 10 dollars an hour up to 14 and 15 dollars an hour," said Sutherland.

Sutherland helps place workers with MAG USA, a company that makes hardware to fasten spare tires in pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles.

At MAG USA, Operations Manager Morgan Jackson said the plant needs more employees than it lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We brought all 80 back and our demand is still higher than what it was before shutdown."

President Andy Wallace of Anderson County's Economic Development Association said it appears local auto manufacturing is on track to not only regain lost workers, but to grow in the near future with planned expansions, "We're seeing them crank back up to their normal suppliers. Some of our industries that are almost at a full first shift, getting ready go into their second shift, anywhere from about 30 to 50 percent capacity. Probably 75 to 80 by 3rd and 4th quarter. I really think we will be back at 100% by the end of the year, maybe 1st quarter of next year."

"Right now it's just kind of a job-seeker's market, to be honest," Southerland said.