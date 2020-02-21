Autopsy: Tennessee counselor stabbed 73 times

Autopsy results show a Middle Tennessee counselor was stabbed more than 70 times outside of her workplace last December.

WTVF reported that Melissa Hamilton was stabbed 73 times, according to autopsy results.

Investigators said that 31-year-old Brian Conley attacked her as she left her office. Her husband called police the next morning. Officers described a "brutal" crime scene when they found her.

Conley was arrested and charged with murder.

