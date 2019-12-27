Average family can't afford a home in 71 percent of US, report says

New research claims the average american can't afford to buy a home in 71 percent of the United States.

CBS News reported that analysis from real estate research firm Attom Data Solutions showed that's just a slight improvement from 75 percent a year earlier.

The report said that one reason for the slow improvement is a booming real estate market and low mortgage rates.

According to the report, home-buyers need a gross income of $67,647 to afford the current national median home price, which is $257,000. The report said the average wage of U.S. workers is $58,214.

The report said that home prices are expected to climb in 2020, and rent is on the rise, too. About 34 percent of Americans, more than 100 million people, are renting. The national rent average, the report said, rose to $1,473.

A report from the Middle Tennessee State University Business and Economic Research Center said home prices in Tennessee have increased by six percent in 2018.

Read the full report here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via CBS. All rights reserved.