The Newport Parks and Recreation Department said they're hosting a special drive-thru trick-or-treat event for kids up to 10-years-old.

It's happening on Halloween from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Newport City Park.

"Due to the weather, vendors will be on the asphalt with their vehicles not on the walking track. This will allow us to have a drive-thru trick or treat for a safe event," the Parks and Recs Department posted on Facebook.

