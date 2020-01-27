BBB: Watch out for clickbait after tragedy

The sudden and tragic death of NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and multiple others in a helicopter crash on Sunday prompted the Better Business Bureau to issue a warning.

"The tragic death of Kobe Bryant is likely to generate scams exploiting fans’ eagerness for information and memorabilia. BBB has seen this happen numerous times in the past when celebrities have died unexpectedly, and is warning consumers to be on the lookout for scams mentioning the Lakers star and his daughter, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday," the BBB said on Monday.

The BBB warned fans about spear phishing, which are "emails directed towards an individual, organization or business with a catchy headline. The sender claims to be from a reputable news organization capitalizing on trending news with an exclusive video, image or document they want to share with you." The email typically contains a link that will take the user to a malicious website, the BBB said.

Besides phishing, the BBB warned fans not to fall for clickbait, "a sensationalized post about trending news items highlighting exclusive, breaking or urgent news inciting people to...click on it." Once clicked, the BBB said, the user make be taken to a site that "may allow cyber criminals to hijack your account or steal personal information."

BBB said to avoid clickbait, hover over a link to see its true destination or "don't take the bait."

Read the full report by BBB here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.