BBB: Watch out for 'free trial' scams amid pandemic

Here's yet another scam to watch out for as more and more people stay home, avoid social gatherings and use the internet.

The Better Business Bureau is warning people that scammers are using "free trial" scams to try and get your money.

Such attempts include offering subscriptions to video streaming services, beauty supplies, weight loss pills and more.

The BBB says scammers are also using fake ads and fake celebrity endorsements.

The BBB asked consumers to:

Examine online free trial offers carefully

Resist being swayed by the phony use of a well-known name

Report free trial offer scams to BBB Scam Tracker

Report losses to credit card companies. After the BBB free trial offer study, Mastercard and Visa issued new policies to increase transparency for free trial offers. Victims should call the customer service number on the back of the credit card used to ask for their money back.

For more information, visit the BBB’s website here.

