BBB: WhatsApp scam targeting Instagram users

Scammers are always looking for ways to get your personal and private information over your mobile devices. Recently, scammers have used WhatsApp, a messaging platform, to try and trick users, according to the Better Business Bureau.

WVLT News received reports of a scam attempt via WhatsApp targeting Instagram users.

In the message, a scammer contacts the Instagram user and says, "We've encountered copyright infringement in the last post you shared on your Instagram account."

The scam says, "For this reason, your account is about to be closed. To object, verify your account from the link we have provided to you. Thank you for your understanding." The message includes a link for the user to click.

Though the message may be startling, and your first thought may be to click the link, the Better Business Bureau advises that this is a scam attempt and to reach out to your social media support services to verify the message's claims before doing anything.

The Federal Trade Commission gives some tips on how to identify phishing scams such as this one.

"Phishing emails and text messages often tell a story to trick you into clicking on a link or opening an attachment. They may:"

- say they’ve noticed some suspicious activity or log-in attempts

- claim there’s a problem with your account or your payment information

- say you must confirm some personal information

- include a fake invoice

- want you to click on a link to make a payment

- say you’re eligible to register for a government refund

- offer a coupon for free stuff

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.