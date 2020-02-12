BBB warms Tennesseans of Coronavirus scams

The Better Business Bureau warns Tennessee residents of con artists out to scam people during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

WTVF reported that multiple scams have targeted people in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Officials warned people to watch out for fake websites selling masks or emails asking for donations or offering vaccines that don't exist.

“Rely on professionals when you have concerns,” said Robyn Householder, President and CEO of the BBB serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “If you are concerned about getting sick, call your medical professional.”

