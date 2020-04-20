BBB warns of COVID-19 puppy scams

The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning for those looking to purchase a pet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BBB has received Scam Tracker reports of potential pet owners being told they have to pay extra for a crate or insurance to have a pet shipped because of the coronavirus.

Victims said they were also asked to provide an alternate payment, like gift cards or mobile banking options that were not part of the original transaction.

The BBB said being asked to provide an alternate payment option is a red flag that the dealer is not legitimate and probably does not have the pet they are attempting to sell.

To avoid puppy scams the BBB said potential buyers should follow these steps:

• Don’t buy a pet without seeing it in person. If that isn't possible, conduct an internet search of the picture of the pet you are considering. If the same picture appears on multiple websites, it may be a fraud. You also can search for text from ads or testimonials, to see if the seller copied it from another site.

• Avoid wiring money, if possible. Use a credit card, in case you need to dispute the charges.

• Research prices for the breed you are interested in adopting. If someone is advertising a purebred dog for free or at a deeply discounted price, you could be dealing with a fraudulent offer.

• Consider reaching out to your local animal shelter. Especially during this time of quarantine, many shelters are looking for fosters to help relieve the animal's stress and reduce overcrowding at their facilities. The Humane Society of the United States refers consumers to local shelters. They also have tips for finding a reputable breeder.

• Learn about fraud in your area at BBB Scam Tracker.

