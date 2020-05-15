BBB warns of Roku activation scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning customers about a streaming scam.

The BBB said customers in 25 states have been tricked into paying a Roku activation fee.

Customers reported an error message during the scam activation process told them to contact CaliGeeks Inc. A person would then act as a Roku employee and told callers they would need to pay an activation fee ranging from $80 to $250.

Roku does not charge anything to activate its service.

