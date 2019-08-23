BCSO increases reward for information on woman last seen a year ago

The Blount County Sheriff's Office has increased a reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing woman.

The sheriff's office has been searching for 23-year-old Cheyenne Shropshire since September 2018 after her family reported her missing on September 8. Officials are offering $2,000.

Investigators said Cheyenne was last seen on August 24 near a business on Alcoa Highway.

Shropshire is described as a white female, 5-feet-two-inches, with brown eyes and brown hair, weighing 141 pounds. She has a Hatchet Girl tattoo on her left arm.

Anyone with any information is asked to reach out to the sheriff's office at 865-273-5200 or 865-275-5001.

