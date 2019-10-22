BCSO needs your help to find missing elderly man with Alzheimer's

The Blount County Sheriff's Office asking the community, especially those living in the Knouff Drive and Butterfly Gap Loop areas of Blount County to be on the lookout for a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

John Jennings, 76, who resides on Knouff Road, left his residence on foot sometime during the overnight hours Monday.

Jennings is described as being 6 feet, one inch tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown eyes. He was wearing gray or navy blue sweat pants and a long sleeve shirt of unknown color.

Jennings is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Anyone who sees Jennings should call 911 immediately.

The Sheriff’s Office has several units and a K-9 team, as well as Blount Special Operations Response Team searching the area. ￼A reverse 911 was also sent out to residences within a half-mile radius of his home.