'BEST night of the BEST week,' Garth Brooks takes over Neyland Stadium

The crowds in Neyland Stadium were loud Saturday night, but what was going on inside was a little different than normal.

Garth performing at Neyland Stadium. / Source (WVLT)

Instead of a football field, Neyland Stadium was home to a large stage where nearly 84,000 fans from all over the world came together to see country star Garth Brooks perform.

For the first time in 16 years, Neyland Stadium hosted more than a football game on a Saturday night. The concert is one of only three concerts ever held in Neyland. In 1984, the Jacksons performed and in 2003 country start Kenny Chesney put on a show.

Brooks said the show was the "BEST night of the BEST week!" while holding a Tennesse Vols flag in a post on Twitter.

BEST night of the BEST week! ALL my love and gratitude!!!! love, g #GARTHinKNOXVILLE pic.twitter.com/M5993axHzL — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) November 17, 2019

The CMA Entertainer of the Year performed all his classic hits including, "Friends in Low Places" and "Callin' Baton Rouge."

It wouldn't be a Saturday in Neyland Stadium without hearing "Rocky Top" at least once. Brooks ended the show by taking on the Vols tradition and performed the song with thousands of fans singing along.

One lucky student from the University of Tennesse got her graduation cap signed by the country star during the soundcheck Friday night. Garth Brooks opened his soundcheck up to UT students for free.

I have not done many fun things for myself lately... I am so happy I did this! Thank you @UTKnoxville and @garthbrooks pic.twitter.com/bN26XtHxOO — Ashley Humphrey (@AshleyH51700108) November 16, 2019

This weekend also proved to be a country music-filled weekend. Check out what's going on here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.