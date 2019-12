According to Brett McMurphy with "Stadium", Tennessee football is heading to the Music City Bowl where the Vols play Louisville.

It's the first time since 2016 that the Vols have been bowl eligible.

The Vols' last bowl appearance was actually in the Music City Bowl, where Tennessee beat Nebraska, 38-24.

The Music City Bowl will be played on Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

