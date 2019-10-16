BREAKING: Police presence at Ala. apartment complex connected to Kamille McKinney search

There is a heavy police presence outside a Birmingham apartment complex as authorities search for Kamille McKinney.

The apartment complex is located in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue near 28th Street SW. Birmingham police and a helicopter are on the scene.

Police say they are conducting a search of the complex after the family received a tip that Kamille was located at the location.

WBRC responded to the scene shortly after 10 a.m. Kamille’s father, paternal grandmother and great grandmother are on the scene, as are many residents who live in the area.

The 3-year-old girl was kidnapped from a Birmingham housing community. An Amber Alert was issued to aid in the search.

Officers say she was kidnapped from the front yard of a residence in Tom Brown Village during a birthday party.

Kamille, nicknamed “Cupcake,” was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday wearing a pink T-shirt with leopard-print design and leopard-print shorts with no shoes.

“I’m just trying to stay strong for Cupcake mainly. This isn’t about nobody else, this is about Cupcake. Bringing Cupcake home and bringing these people to justice,” said her grandmother, Lekisha Simpson.

She also made the following plea:

“I just want to say to that person: Let her go. Do the right thing. It could have been you. It could have been your child. Anybody, just let her go.”

