Baba Ram Dass, spiritual guru and LSD pioneer, dies at 88

Baba Ram Dass, a 1960s counterculture spiritual leader and early LSD proponent, has died at age 88.

His death Sunday at his home in Maui, Hawaii, was announced by his foundation.

Dass is best known for the 1971 spiritual primer named “Be Here Now” that found its way into the hands of backpackers around the world.

He was born Richard Alpert.

Dass’ LSD experiments while he was a young psychology professor at Harvard got him and colleague Timothy Leary kicked out.

A 1967 trip to India introduced him to yoga, meditation and spiritualism and he received the name Ram Dass from a guru.

The name means “servant of God” in Hindi.

