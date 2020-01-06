Baby Jesus figurine stolen from Catholic church

A baby Jesus figurine has been taken in broad daylight at St. Lucy's Catholic Church in Highland Beach, Florida from the churches life-sized nativity scene.

According to WFLX,the figurine was stolen at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday Jan. 3.

The church is urging whoever stole the figurine to return it.

Rose Yarema, Secretary of Parish Council for St. Lucy Catholic Church said, "Our parishioners raised $25,000 for this beautiful nativity set and all we ask is that they return it even they lay it right here on the grass, that's fine. But we're broken-hearted. On behalf of Father Horgan, we ask you to please return our baby Jesus."

Church officials say that they will not press any criminal charges if the figurine is brought back to them.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WFLX. All rights reserved.