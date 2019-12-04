Baby Yoda toys available for pre-order

Disney is now accepting pre-orders for Baby Yoda toys.

Baby Yoda is a character on Disney+'s show "The Mandalorian," which is part of the Star Wars universe. The character got its nickname from a vast amount of internet users because it is the same species of an iconic character from Star Wars, Yoda.

According to CBS News, the toys will not be available until spring of 2020.

Fans have asked why the toys featuring the fan favorite are not available. Show creator Jon Favreau said he wanted Baby Yoda to be a surprise and was afraid leaks could come from merchandising.

