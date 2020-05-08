Baby bear breaks in to Gatlinburg cabin

A woman staying at a cabin in Gatlinburg posted photos on Facebook of a beary unusual break-in.

Michelle Eberhart said she called the police after a baby bear entered her cabin.

"[An officer] tased him and he didn’t even flinch," she said.

Eventually, a police officer was able to get the bear back outside, but it wasn't long before they returned to the porch.

"I don't think we should use the hot tub," another woman can be heard saying in the video.

TWRA said bears are more active in their search for food after the absence of visitors in Great Smoky Mountains National Park so it is especially important to secure trash and keep food protected.

Anyone who encounters should keep their distance and never approach the bear.

