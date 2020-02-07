Baby carriers recalled over concerns of buckles breaking

A company has recalled several infant and toddler carriers over concerns of the buckles breaking, posing the risk of the baby falling out.

The carriers are sold at several retailers nationwide, including Target and Amazon from November to December 2019.

Infantino recalled soft infant and toddler carriers, including the following products:

- Go Forward 4-in01 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier

- Flip Front2back Carrier

- Up Close Newborn Carrier

Customers who purchased the recalled products are advised to stop using the carriers immediately and contact Infantino for instructions on how to receive a replacement.

Infantino can be reached online, by email at Recall@infantino.com or by phone at 800-840-4916 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

