Marine kidnapped as baby reunites with rescuer in Knoxville 22 years later

A reunion outside the Knoxville FBI headquarters was the second time Stewart Rembert and Troy Sowers have met.

Rembert doesn't remember first time, but it's a day FBI special agent in charge Sowers will never forget.

In 1997, Rembert was two days old when he was kidnapped from a Washington hospital by a woman claiming to be a nurse.

It was one of Sowers first cases with the FBI. He found baby Rembert in a box behind a dumpster.

"I pulled a baby out of a box," he recalled. "That was tough I had to take a couple deep breaths before I started talking."

Rembert was reunited with his family. After graduating high school he joined the Marines.

"Without him, I wouldn't be where I am today, a United States Marine," he said.

Friday was Sowers last day with the FBI. He ends his career with one of the first people he started it with. Cpl. Rembert surprised Sowers at his retirement party.

"I think that is the perfect bookend," Sowers said. "I think to end seeing him again it really just puts the final touch to a career."

Bringing with him a thank you Cpl. Rembert has waited 22 years to deliver in person.

"All of this wouldn't have happened if you wouldn't have found me. I wanted to thank you for giving me the opportunity of a life," said Rembert.

