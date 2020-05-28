Baby, toddler swings recalled, could be danger to kids

Nearly 3,000 baby and toddler swings by the brand 'Swurfer' have been recalled by Flybar after being considered a danger to kids.

The Swurfer Kiwi Baby and Toddler Swings in the colors green, blue or pink have been considered dangerous by the company. Swurfer said they have received reports of six incidents where the rope that holds the swing in place has detached.

Swurfer adds that there were no injuries reported, but people who have purchased these types of swings are asked to stop using them and contact the company at 800-764-6784.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.