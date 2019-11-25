Baby turtles at NC aquarium need names

Two baby turtles at a North Carolina aquarium need new names. Can you help them?

WECT reported the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is hosting a public contest to help name two baby loggerhead sea turtles in the aquarium's care.

The staff there have five names that voters can choose from: Bubbles, Hatch, Noggin, Pearl and Scute. Voting kicked off on Monday and is expected to wrap up on Dec. 3 with the winning names being announced on Dec. 4. Go here to vote.

“Giving these sea turtles a name allows our guests to more deeply connect with the animals and better understand how our actions impact them and other marine animals,” said Gail Lemiec, aquarium educator.

