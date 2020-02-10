Backstreet Boys coming to Rupp Arena

The Backstreet Boys are bringing their DNA world tour to a city they know very well.

Brian Littrell grew up in Lexington and graduated from Tates Creek High School.

Another member of the band is also from Kentucky. Kevin Richardson was born in Lexington and grew up in Estill County.

Backstreet Boys will perform at Rupp Arena on July 27.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 14 at LiveNation.com, the Central Bank Center Ticket Office, or Ticketmaster.com.

