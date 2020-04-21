Backyard bingo --- A new at-home adventure

People can enjoy the weather with a scavenger hunt, where they don't have to hide anything.

(WVLT)

"We've been looking for a lot of different and innovative ways to get kids to enjoy the great outdoors, even if they can't venture too far from home," said Matt Cameron, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson.

TWRA shared "Backyard Bingo" in hopes to get families moving outside and kids learning new things.

"We're all guilty of being addicted to electronic devices these days. I can certainly say that for myself," explained Cameron, "And so if we put them down and just take a look around there are things to see and touch and hear and taste and smell."

It's a way to bond.

"We just encourage families to get out and do this stuff together," said Cameron.

It can educate people of all ages.

"It's going to be something you will remember and not just be something we learn in order to take and pass a test and then it kind of goes away," said Cameron.

TWRA also shared activity book pages to social media. They usually give those to kids for free, but now parents use them as learning tools.

