Bakery helps Sevier County animal shelter raise money

A Sevierville bakery helped raise money in September for animals at the Sevier Animal Care Center.

With the wrap of each sandwich comes a new donation for charities in Sevier County. The Crust & crumb donates a dollar from every sandwich sold every month to a certain charity. In September, it was for the animals.

"You know this community gives so much to all its people. They give so much to us so we just want to give back. We're fortunate and there's so many people doing with out," said Jackie Diaz, with the Crust & Crumb.

The animal care center is full of dogs, cats and much more. They said they need pet food, litter and even volunteers to keep the shelter up.

"That's like one of my favorites. The animals, I can't even watch the SPCA commercial it just breaks my heart to see an animal not being loved," said Diaz.

Workers at the animal care center say every dollar counts. This donation will help make the dogs & cats lives more comfortable while they're inside the shelter.

"The donations they raise for us we can spend for the medical care for our animals. A lot of our dogs right now are heart worm positive. But we're able to treat them. Everyone gets all the vaccines they need. We're also able to do adoptions at an affordable rate," said Bridgette McCarter, with the animal care center.

"We'd like to do more, we've thought about doing something with Thanksgiving and the people that maybe don't have food and a place to go for thanksgiving that sort of thing," said Diaz.

And with the construction downtown remember all these businesses are open.

Every Monday they make the donation. A different charity is picked every month to help.

