Bald River Falls bridge to close for replacement project in March 2020

The National Forest Service says they plan to close the bridge at Bald River Falls inside Cherokee National Forest as a bridge replacement project begins soon.

Bridge at Bald River Falls / Source: (WVLT)

According to the Forest Service's website, the project is set to begin in March 2020.

Officials say they intend to replace the entire bridge with a similar structure that meets current safety standards.

The new structure will also feature a sidewalk and a viewing platform for the falls.

The current bridge was built in 1933, according to BridgeHunter.com

WVLT News has reached out to park officials to find out how long the project is expected to take and what detour drivers will need to use during construction.

View the project on the US Forestry website here.

