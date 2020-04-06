Hawkins County doctor with COVID-19 in ICU, on ventilator

Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine said Daniel Lewis, a Ballad Health Doctor, is in ICU on a ventilator fighting COVID-19.

Levine announced the doctor's diagnosis in a news conference on April 2 after his family members posted about the coronavirus diagnosis on social media.

In an updated tweet Monday, Levine said in part, “He’s in an ICU on a Ventilator.” The entire @BalladHealth family is raising you up in prayer, Dr.Lewis. You are loved.”

Please pray for Dr. Daniel Lewis. He's a young, incredibly bright and well respected Doctor in Greeneville, TN. He's our Chief Medical Officer. He's in an ICU on a Ventilator. The entire @BalladHealth family is raising you up in prayer, Dr. Lewis. You are loved. — Alan Levine (@alevine014) April 6, 2020

