Hawkins County doctor with COVID-19 in ICU, on ventilator

(MGN Image)
By  | 
Posted:

(WVLT/WJHL) -- Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine said Daniel Lewis, a Ballad Health Doctor, is in ICU on a ventilator fighting COVID-19.

Levine announced the doctor's diagnosis in a news conference on April 2 after his family members posted about the coronavirus diagnosis on social media.

In an updated tweet Monday, Levine said in part, “He’s in an ICU on a Ventilator.” The entire @BalladHealth family is raising you up in prayer, Dr.Lewis. You are loved.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.

 