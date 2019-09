The Ballinger Farm announced the competion of the 2019 corn maze.

In one of their most detailed mazes yet, they celebrated the 50th anniversary of NASA's Apollo 11 Moon Landing.

The maze features out of this world designs including planets, a rocket and stars.

The Ballinger farm opens for the season on Sept. 20. The farm is located at 2738 Renfro Road in Jefferson City.

Tickets are $11 and children under 2 are free.

