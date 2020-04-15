Balloons lift spirits in West Knoxville

Balloon arrangements scatted across Ebenezer Road give people who drive by some hope.

Photo Source: Pixabay / MGN

"I've had people just call me just to say thank you and how much it has meant to them to walk up and down the road just to see and get the messages," said Dianna Glandon, the owner of Above the Rest Balloon and Event Designs.

Glandon has adapted to her company.

"That has been able to help me pivot my business and to try to save my business. Because in one email in March, I lost every event that I had from March 13th all the way through June," explained Glandon.

They help with special occasions.

"People have started ordering things to put into their yard to celebrate birthdays and all sorts of things."

The latest balloon assortment she created is a DIY kit so people can put balloon toppers on their mailboxes.

"Our goal is to get these mailed out throughout the United States and I'd love Knoxville to be the beginning of this groundswell of movement."

So far they've shipped to Idaho, Florida, North Carolina and around town.

But the arrangements she placed along Ebenezer Road were free of charge just to keep everyone afloat.

"People need this right now. They need to be uplifted and they need to see color and joy."

If you want to purchase one you can see how here.

