Bank of America raises its minimum wage to $20 per hour

Bank of America announced it will raise its minimum wage to $20 an hour in 2020.

In a release on Monday, the bank said the minimum wage will be raised for its more than 208,000 US employees by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

It was previously planned to boost paychecks to $20 and hour by 2021. Bank of America started that commitment in early 2019 when wages were raised to $17 an hour.

The bank said it bumped up its timeline because it wants to share the company's success with its employees.

Bank of America employees got a raise to a minimum of $15 an hour two years ago, according to a company press release. They said higher pay for retail bankers is becoming crucial as the job market grows increasingly competitive.

Bank of America is not the first bank to boost the minimum wage for its employees. In November, JPMorgan Chase announced its intention to raise wages to a minimum of $15 to $18 for 22,000 employees based on the local cost of living and committed to $18 an hour for employees in Washington, D.C.

